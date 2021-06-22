BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Shooters Association will hold four firearms safety field days this summer and fall at the Northland Regional Sports Park Rifle and Pistol Range at 8257 State Highway 89. The field days will be held on July 31, Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is a field day for students who have completed the DNR hunter safety online course, and students must be 11 years old before the date of the field day. A field day voucher showing completion of the online course must be presented at the field day, a release said.

Students should go to the Minnesota DNR Safety Training Classes calendar to enroll. Class capacity is limited and walk-ins will not be accepted.