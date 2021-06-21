BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to hold a Light up the Lake 5K from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at South Shore Beach.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

Participants can either come to the in-person event, or complete the 5K virtually.

The cost to register is $20 for each participant. A shirt and glow sticks are included with registration, and the first three finishers will receive awards. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1859.

Related: More programs hosted by city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department