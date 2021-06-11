BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Affiliate of the American Swedish Institute will host a Midsommar Festival on Sunday, June 20, in Library Park next to the historic Carnegie Library.

Activities will start at 12:45 p.m. with the decorating of the maypole and weaving of flowered crowns and wreaths. At 1:30 p.m., the maypole will be raised with a procession of dancing and music by "Lingenberry Jam".

Guests should bring their own chair or blanket. Refreshments will not be available this year, so organizers encourage everyone to bring their own drinks and snacks.