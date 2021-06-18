All string musicians are welcome at the week-long camp, which will be led by Brian Miller and Mary Vanorny along with Eric Carlson and Carrie Dlutkowski. Participants can expect a fun week of fiddling, songwriting and improv, as well as a chance to play in front of an audience of family and friends, a release said. There will also be an evening performance on Thursday, July 8 featuring the teaching team.

This year's camp will have a special focus on the fiddle traditions of Ireland, Scotland and Canada, and will also explore the history of the fiddle in northern Minnesota. Participants will have the chance to build their own bodhran (an Irish frame drum) with Bemidji musician and bodhran master Eric Carlson, the release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

The camp is open to string musicians ages 7 and older, and one year of playing experience is required. The cost to attend is $100 for each participant. Registration deadline is Monday, June 21, and the camp is limited to 20 people. Meals and program materials will be provided. Financial assistance is available. To register, call (218) 444-5606 or visit headwatersmusicandarts.org.