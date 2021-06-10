BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Elks Lodge No. 1052 and American Legion Post No. 14 will hold an Elks Flag Day ceremony at noon on Monday, June 14, at Ralph Gracie Memorial Park, located at the corner of Birchmont Drive NE and 14th St. NE.

A ceremony honoring the American Flag will be presented by the Bemidji Elks and will be followed by a solemn and proper flag retirement ceremony conducted by Ralph Gracie American Legion members. Attendants are asked to bring chairs or plan on standing.

“The Elks prompted President Woodrow Wilson to recognize the Order's observance of Flag Day for its patriotic expression,” a release said. “But it was not until 1949 when President Harry Truman, himself a member of the Elks, made the proclamation that thereafter June 14 would be a day of national observance for the symbol of our country.”

For more information, call Joe Dunn at (218) 209-7458.