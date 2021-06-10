BEMIDJI -- The 34th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, June 16, as a virtual recital

This recital will feature musicians from St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Kate Riess on violin, John Kirk on trombone, Erin Riess on piano, Katrina Stewart and Erin Riess on flute and John Konecne on saxophone.

In-person recitals will resume on June 30, but will also be livestreamed for at-home viewing, a release said.

The recitals may be viewed on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places have a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, Fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and scholarships for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554.