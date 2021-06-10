BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Senior Center will hold a rummage and bake sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, at the Senior Center located at 216 Third St. NW.

There will be homemade baked goods, craft supplies, household items, books and more. Sale proceeds will be used to support Bemidji Senior Center programs, a release said.

The Senior Creations Gift Shop will also be open during the sale. For more information, contact the Senior Center at (218) 751-8836.