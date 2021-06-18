BEMIDJI -- Bemidji area women are invited to the Christian Women's Supper at 6 p.m. Monday, June 21, at the Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE. Use the front entrance.

The program will feature Rother’s Just Desserts with Lisa Rother along with music by Tracy Parthun on handbells and chimes with Laura Eglestad at the piano. Also Roxanne Campbell from Bemidji will share her story "God is Good All the Time."

The meal and program costs $13 per person. To reserve a spot, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Everyone is invited and walk-ins are welcome.