BEMIDJI -- The 34th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, June 9, as a virtual recital featuring The First City Handbell Choir, co-directed by Carol Johnson and Vicki Stenerson.

The recital will consist of previously recorded performances by the Handbell Choir. Initial recitals will be virtual and presented on Facebook or YouTube each at noon on Wednesday. In-person recitals will resume on June 30, but will be livestreamed for at home viewing.

The recitals may be viewed on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places have a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, Fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and scholarships for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554.