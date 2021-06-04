ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Olmsted County Fair Board has decided to go forward with a performance by Twin Cities hip-hop artist Prof at the fairgrounds next month.

The decision was announced in a statement released Thursday night, June 3, on the fair's Facebook page. The rapper has been at the center of a social media smashup over past misogynistic tweets and lyrics. Some of Prof's tweets and memes glorified having sex with young girls, raping and stalking women, and committing violence against women.

Prof is set to perform Friday, July 23, three days before the start of the Olmsted County Fair.

"The event in question is happening the weekend before the fair and is not a county fair event," the statement said. "Although the fair board may not agree with the social media posts, music, and lyrics, Prof has never been charged with a crime and has done nothing illegal. Individuals can choose to purchase a ticket or not. We, as a fair board, support inclusive entertainment and events for our diverse community."