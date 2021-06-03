BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host a “Let’s Talk Transportation” virtual event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 7.

There will be trivia and conversations on aging infrastructure, climate change, economy and employment, equity, safety and transportation options. In addition to a trivia competition, these events will feature colorful comics that will encourage people to tell their own stories about how transportation affects their lives, a release said.

For more information, visit MinnesotaGO.org. To sign up for the event, visit eventbrite.com/e/153342562733.