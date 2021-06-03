BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host "Yoga at the Beach" from 5 to 5:45 p.m. on Tuesdays during June, July and August, at the Diamond Point Park Lakeside Patio.

Participants can register for a series or just one class. Everyone is asked to bring their own yoga mat and water bottle. The cost is $33 per three-week session or $17 per day.

For more information, call (218) 333-1859. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

