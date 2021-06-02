BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department recently announced new activities for the community this summer.

Paddle boarding with BSU will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on June 15, June 22, July 6, July 13, July 27, Aug. 3 and Aug. 10, at Diamond Point Park. Participants can try surfing with a paddle by learning how to get up on a board, balance, steer and more. It is a popular core exercise and easy for all ages, a release said. Participants must have good swimming abilities .Limited to six participants.

Log Rolling with BSU will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on July 8, July 15, July 22 and Aug. 12, at the Outdoor Program Center in Diamond Point Park. Participants will be introduced to essential skills, adapting and moving at their own pace for log rolling, the release said. Participants are asked to bring swimwear and shoes to get wet. Limited to six participants.

Virtual Summer 150k is a virtual challenge that can be accomplished from any location and any workout a participant chooses such as running, walking, jogging or following a workout video, just as long as everyone stays active and defeats the challenge.

Participants will have three months to complete the challenge. Each person who completes 150 kilometers by Aug. 31 will earn a medal and a shirt. Items will be available at a no-contact location or items can be mailed for an additional fee.

The cost for each program is $15 per person, per event. Class sizes are limited so pre-registration is required. For more information, email amber.reisetter@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1859. To register for any of these events, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

