BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Senior Center will hold a spring plant sale and collectible plate/figurine fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, at the Senior Center located at 216 Third St. NW.

There will be a variety of perennial plants for sale and the collectible plates/figurines include Norman Rockwell, Hummel, Donald Zolan, Gerda Neubacher and many others. The sale proceeds will be used to support Bemidji Senior Center programs, a release said.

The Senior Creations Gift Shop will also be open during the sale. For more information, contact the Senior Center at (218) 751-8836.