BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts is seeking amateur singers to take part in Bemidji Sings! The annual vocal competition celebrates the musical talents of youth and adults who live, work or attend school in Bemidji.

Singers interested in taking part must register to audition by 5 p.m. on June 11. Auditions take place from noon to 3 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, at Headwaters Music and Arts. Age divisions are 13-20 and 21 and older.

Singers will sing one song during the auditions and will be evaluated based on their vocal skills, presentation skills, audience response and judge's overall impression. Only individual contestants are eligible -- no multiple singers or additional instruments may be used, a release said.

Up to seven singers from each age division will be chosen to perform at the Friday evening Bemidji Sings! Vocal Competition at 6 p.m. on July 16, at Headwaters Music and Arts' parking lot.

The first-place winner for each category will receive $300, second place is $150 and third place is $75. The top two finalists in each age category will represent Bemidji at the statewide Minnesota Sings Vocal Competition Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16 and 17 at the Courtyard Marriott in Woodbury, Minn., a release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

To register for auditions, visit headwatersmusicandarts.org. For more information, contact Headwaters at (218) 444-5606 or info@headwatersmusicandarts.org.