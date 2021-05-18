ST. PAUL — Ten dairy princesses from across Minnesota have been named finalists for the 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

According to a news release from Midwest Dairy, the finalists were selected after participating in virtual or in-person judging sessions May 14 and 15. The typical dairy promotion and leadership event was separated into two days of virtual leadership sessions and a day of judging due to COVID-19 precautions.

The finalists include:

Emeliya Dose, 18, of Plainview, representing Wabasha County;

Kelsey Erf, 19, of Oakdale, representing Washington County;

Anna Euerle, 19, of Litchfield, representing Meeker County;

Alaina Johnson, 18, of Dakota, representing Houston County;

Kelsey Kuball, 19, of Waterville, representing Rice County;

Emily Leonard, 21, of Norwood Young America, representing Carver County;

Isabelle Lindahl, 20, of Lindstrom, representing Chisago County;

Megan Meyer, 17, of Rollingstone, representing Winona County;

Jessica Ohmann, 20, of Albany, representing Stearns County;

Katrina Thoe, 22, of Hayfield, representing Dodge County.

To participate as a finalist for Princess Kay of the Milky Way, each participant submitted an application, participated in a personal interview, prepared and delivered a speech and participated in a mock media interview. Candidates are judged on their general knowledge of the dairy industry, communication skills and enthusiasm for promoting the dairy industry.

Midwest Dairy represents 5,800 dairy farm families and is funded by farmers from across a 10-state region, including Minnesota.