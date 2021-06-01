BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will hold a Mini Musician Program for children ages 3 to 5 and their guardians from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays from June 18 to Aug. 13, with no class July 9, at 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Families will be able to freely explore learning stations during the first 15 minutes followed by 30 minutes of class instruction. The program includes musical vocabulary, rhythm activities and lots of songs and dancing. The playlist ranges from folk to classical to jazz and even rock, a release said.

Each session will be taught by Rowie Lund, whose goal is to give children of all ages a gentle introduction into many genres and instruments, and to give parents and caregivers the confidence and skills to nurture music in their child.

The cost is $100 per adult/child pair. Additional adult or child is $50. Limited financial assistance is available. Space is limited, advance registration is required.

For more information, call (218) 444-5606 or visit our website to register at headwatersmusicandarts.org.