BEMIDJI -- The Kitchigami Regional Library System will host a "Making Comics" event with graphic novel author and illustrator Jason Walz at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, via Zoom.

Participants will learn how to draw dystopian monsters as Walz guides them step by step. Walz is the author of the “Last Pick” trilogy, and he will share his experience and answer questions about creating and publishing graphic novels and comics, a release said.

The event is recommended for ages 10 and older. For more information or to register visit KRLS Legacy's website or call (218) 587-2171.