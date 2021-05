BEMIDJI -- The Voyageurs Expeditionary School Garden Committee will host a paint night at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 23 at the school, 3724 Bemidji Ave. N.

Paint, canvas and brushes will be provided. Participants are asked to wear clothes that they wouldn't mind getting paint on, a release said. The suggested donation is $20.

To register or for more information, email shannon@voyageursschool.org or call (218) 407-1350.