BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Garden Club will host a Spring Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5 at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds, inside the 4-H and Extension Building.

A wide variety of sun and shade perennials, native plants, annuals, vegetables and herbs will be for sale. All plants have been graciously donated by members, a release said. There will also be seeds for sale.

As participating sponsors in the Birds, Bees and Butterflies projects in the community, the plant sale will showcase and have native and other perennial plants for sale that support monarch butterflies, bees and birds. Information on various plants purchased at local greenhouses to support the Birds, Bees and Butterflies effort will also be available.

Members will be on hand during the plant sale to assist people and to answer flower and vegetable gardening questions. The club will use proceeds from the sale for gardening education and public garden maintenance in Bemidji, the release said.