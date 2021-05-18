BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Baptist Church is set to host "Freedom" at the 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. services on Sunday, May 23, with guest speaker Dr. Phil Stringer, author and vice president of Dayspring Bible College.

He will speak on "Righteousness Exalteth a Nation," "Praying for Those in Authority" and "The Judgement of God on the Nations," a release said. The church is located at 2130 Paul Bunyan Drive SE. For more information about the event, call (218) 751-9311.

