BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will offer skateboard lessons at City Park Skate Park, 1224 23rd Street NW, over the summer. There will be lessons for beginners as well as intermediate.

The dates are:

June 11 through June 25.

July 9 through July 23.

July 30 through August 13.

The cost is $25 for a three-week session. Participants will have to provide their own skateboard and helmet. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. No same-day registrations will be taken. For more information, email Amber at amber.reisetter@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1859.

