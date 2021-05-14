BEMIDJI -- After a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Loop the Lake Festival is back for its seventh year and will be held June 17-22. It is a free virtual event that celebrates biking in Bemidji.

The suggested route for the event will be on roads and the scenic Paul Bunyan Trail on the east side of Lake Bemidji, as it is a great route for beginners as well as families, a release said.

No traffic lanes will be closed for the 13-mile ride. Participants are welcome to choose another route or make additions to the suggested route. They are encouraged to ride between June 17-22.

Registration is free and can be done at the Bike Bemidji website, www.bikebemidji.com. The deadline to register is June 15.

The first 500 people to register can pick up a reflective wrist/leg band at several local businesses (locations will be sent to registrants). Registrants will also be entered into a drawing for a free 2022 registration in the event and a chance to win Loop the Lake gear.

Organizers said in the release that they expect a more traditional Loop the Lake Festival will be held next year.

For more details about the Loop the Lake Festival and its route, visit www.bikebemidji.com.