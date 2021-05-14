BEMIDJI -- Singer-songwriter Annie Humphrey is set to perform as part of The Current's Rock the Cradle radio program at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 15.

Humphrey is a singer, songwriter and visual artist born and raised on the Leech Lake Reservation and still lives in the area. This year marks 16 years of Rock the Cradle -- an annual opportunity for children and their families to explore music, art and culture, a release said.

Rock the Cradle 2021 is free and open to everyone. No registration is needed. Participants can tune in to the series on The Current’s YouTube channel or Facebook page.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area