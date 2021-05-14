BEMIDJI -- Beverly Everett will perform a solo organ recital at noon on Wednesday, May 19, at First Lutheran Church, 900 Bemidji Ave. N.

Everett is the conductor of the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra. The program will be focused on Psalm settings. Everett will play Psalm 150 by Dutch composer Toon Hagen, a setting by John Ferguson, some Bach, her own improvisation and the giant Sonata on the Psalm 94 by Julius Reubke, a release said.

The concert will be about an hour. Admission is free and a freewill offering will go to Great River Rescue.