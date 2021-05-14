BEMIDJI -- Harmony Natural Foods is partnering with local artist Mary Therese for the creation of a community mural and will host a virtual vision board creation session at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, via Zoom.

"I am inviting area organizations to help me in reaching their clients. Using the Zoom format, I would like to guide staff and participants in meditation, visualization and the creation of a drawing with the theme of 'Visions, Hopes and Dreams,'" Therese said in a release.

In preparation for the workshop, Harmony will distribute packages containing colored pencils and paper triangles, participants are asked to use colors and words of expression within their design. The mural will be a collage of all the drawings together on a large signboard, which will travel back to be shared with the participants and the larger community, the release said.

Working from the inspiration of the collage and the combined vision, Therese will design and paint a mural to be placed on the exterior wall of Harmony Natural Food in downtown Bemidji.

The Zoom session is free and all materials are provided by the co-op. For more information, visit harmonyfoods.coop or contact Kate at (218) 751-2009 ext. 107.