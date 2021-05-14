BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Community Food Shelf will celebrate the achievements of the past year and the launching of its new mobile food shelf from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.

This year’s annual meeting celebration is a hybrid event combining a video and an open house. The link to the video will be posted on the BCFS Facebook page and website on the morning of the event.

"In addition to the highlights of 2020, the video features a salute to the steadfast volunteers who carried the food shelf. To celebrate the new ShelfSaver mobile food shelf program, viewers will virtually 'ride along' with the driver to the truck’s first distribution in Kelliher," a release said.

The open house will include tours of the food shelf and the farm. The first 75 guests will receive a packet with 2020 summaries, a poverty game and a $10 gift card to a local restaurant, the release said.

The food shelf is located at 1260 Exchange Ave. SE, visitors can enter through Door B. Masks are required for the open house and guests are asked to maintain distances from one another.

For more information, call Mary or Debbie at (218) 444-6580.