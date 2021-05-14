BEMIDJI -- Evergreen Youth and Family Services of Bemidji will hold their second annual virtual gala, on Friday, May 21, beginning with a wine tasting from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., followed by a program and auction from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. and wrapping up with pub trivia from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

The event is one of two fundraising events planned in 2021. Proceeds from the event will help Evergreen continue to provide free services in the community.

"We invite you, your family and your friends to sponsor hosting parties and join us for a unique line up of customized activities in support of our organization," a release said.

For more information and to register visit www.tinyurl.com/EvergreenYFS2021Gala.