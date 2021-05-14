BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will hold a choir camp for singers ages 10-18 from 4 to 7 p.m. June 14-18, at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

The camp will be led by Headwaters vocal instructors Leisa Bragg, Mattea Elhard, NikkiLee Nolden, Dan Will and Annalise Aakhus. Participants can expect a week of large and small groups ensemble singing, breakout sessions to build music skills, surprise performances and some fun, a release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

The final performance will be livestreamed via Facebook. The cost of the camp is $100 and dinner, snacks, T-shirt, and all activity supplies will be supplied. For more information or to register, call (218) 444-5606 or visit headwatersmusicandarts.org.