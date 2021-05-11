BEMIDJI -- A plant sale to support the Bemidji Community Food Shelf Farm will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at 1260 Exchange Ave. SE, across from the Habitat for Humanity Restore.

The following vegetable garden plants will be available for $2 to $4 each:

Tomatoes - many varieties

Bell Peppers - green to red varieties

Spicy/Hot Peppers

Cucumbers - two varieties

Yellow Straightneck Summer Squash

Winter Squash - a few varieties

Pumpkins

Herbs - Basil, Thyme, Sage, Rosemary, Oregano, Parsley

Broccoli

Cabbage

Brussel Sprouts

Celery

Dill

Zucchini Summer Squash

Only cash or checks will be accepted. All plant sale proceeds will go to help support the food shelf farm. Tours of the farm will be available on request. For more information, call (218) 444-6580.