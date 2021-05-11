BEMIDJI -- A plant sale to support the Bemidji Community Food Shelf Farm will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at 1260 Exchange Ave. SE, across from the Habitat for Humanity Restore.
The following vegetable garden plants will be available for $2 to $4 each:
- Tomatoes - many varieties
- Bell Peppers - green to red varieties
- Spicy/Hot Peppers
- Cucumbers - two varieties
- Yellow Straightneck Summer Squash
- Winter Squash - a few varieties
- Pumpkins
- Herbs - Basil, Thyme, Sage, Rosemary, Oregano, Parsley
- Broccoli
- Cabbage
- Brussel Sprouts
- Celery
- Dill
- Zucchini Summer Squash
Only cash or checks will be accepted. All plant sale proceeds will go to help support the food shelf farm. Tours of the farm will be available on request. For more information, call (218) 444-6580.