BEMIDJI -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness is set to sponsor speakers who will share their personal stories of recovery from mental illness in a free, online presentation designed for faith-based communities from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 28.

The "In Our Own Voice" speakers provide a unique public education program in which trained speakers share their journey with mental illness, hope and recovery. This special one-hour presentation is for people who are part of a faith community and want to learn more about mental illnesses as well as resources to support their recovery or the recovery of their loved ones, a release said.

To register for this presentation, click on “Classes” at namimn.org.