BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University will be offering a two-day Social Work Supervision Institute for social work supervisors serving as field instructors for BSU students on June 3-4, via Zoom.

The institute offers culturally responsive supervision training for community members who are working with students enrolled in Bemidji State’s social work program. It will also explore student learning goals, neuro leadership in social work and applying the resiliency-focused supervision models, a release said.

For more information, contact Brenda Mack, assistant professor of social work, at (218) 755-4050 or brenda.mack@bemidjistate.edu

