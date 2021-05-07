BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association is set to host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, in the meeting room at Lazy Jacks, 6735 Fairgrounds Rd. NW.

At the meeting, plans will be discussed for the Beltrami County fair booth, upcoming raffles and the banquet in February 2022. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and learn more about the MDHA. For more information, contact Jim White at (218) 368-9092.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area