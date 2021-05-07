SHEVLIN -- The Clearwater County Historical Society will host two events during the month of May, including a clean-up day on May 13 followed by an open house on May 16, at the history center located at 264 First St. in Shevlin.

The History Center Cleanup Day will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13. Volunteers are needed for the one-day cleanup. General cleaning in the historic buildings will be the biggest job, if the weather cooperates, some touch-up painting outdoors and a little yard work may be included, a release said. Lunch will be provided.

The Annual History Center Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, to celebrate International Museums Day. Visitors will be able to see the new exhibit, "There’s more than one way to…,” plus the historic buildings will be open. Masks will be required inside the main exhibit gallery, a release said.

Admission is free, donations are appreciated. For more information call the History Center at (218) 785-2000