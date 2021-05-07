BEMIDJI -- United Way Food Boxes will be distributed from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, May 10, at the Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive.

The free food boxes are brought to the community by the North Country Food Bank, with the United Way of Bemidji Area and the Sanford Center partnering in the distribution. The goal is to serve as many community members as possible. Distribution will be limited to one box per person/family.

For more information, contact the United Way at (218) 444-8929.