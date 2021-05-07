BEMIDJI -- Area women are invited to a Christian Women's Luncheon at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 17, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

The program will feature Lois Simonson playing music, a spokesperson from the Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji, and Heidi Studer Taylor from Dent, Minn. will share her story "Let's Go on a Treasure Hunt," a release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

The cost of the meal is $13. For reservations, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Masks are required.