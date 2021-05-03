BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a "Superhero Tutu 5K" at 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22.

Participants are asked to wear their best tutu or superhero cape for the 5K. If runners don't have a cape there will be ones provided on the day of the event. There will be a traditional 5K route as well a short kids loop through the park, a release said.

All participants must pre-register. No same-day registrations will be taken. Contact Amber Reisetter with any questions, at amber.reisetter@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1859.

