BEMIDJI -- The Headwaters Regional Development Commission will offer a virtual first-time homebuyer workshop from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday, May 17, and Tuesday, May 18, via Zoom.

The Home Stretch workshop provides potential home buyers with the information they need to navigate the home buying process with ease. Local experts will present on topics like improving credit, mortgage products, shopping for a home and more. The class is designed for buyers in any stage of the process, a release said.

The cost is $40 per household. Register by Thursday, May 13. For more information and to register, call Headwaters Regional Development Commission at (218) 444-4732 or visit hrdc.org/homestretch.