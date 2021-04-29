RED LAKE -- Equay Wiigamig, the women’s shelter in Red Lake, will host a Sexual Assault Awareness Walk this week to take a stand against sexual violence and show solidarity with survivors.

The walk will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 30, and begin at the Boys and Girls Club in Red Lake.

Attendees will march toward the Red Lake Nation College and Government Center and then end back near the Boys and Girls Club again. Healing songs will be sung during the walk, and participants are encouraged to bring signs, a release said.

A light meal will be served at the conclusion of the walk. All are welcome to participate in the event.

April is traditionally observed as National Sexual Assault Awareness Month.