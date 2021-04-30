BEMIDJI -- Sons of Norway Lodge 500 will host its annual Syttende Mai celebration starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

Social hour will begin with punch and smørbrød followed by a short parade and roast beef dinner. Tickets will be available at the door, the cost for adults is $17, ages 10 and younger is $10. Sons of Norway members and the public are welcome, a release said.

COVID precautions will be taken and CDC guidelines will be observed. For information, call George at (218) 897-5780.