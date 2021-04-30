BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department recently announced two new activity kits for the public.

The Spa Day Kit includes:

  • A special spa tote.
  • Two face masks lip scrub.
  • Nail polish sheets for two.
  • A nail file.
  • A bird house craft.
  • Two paintbrushes

Participants will need to provide their own paint. The cost of the kit is $15.

The American Girl Doll activity kit includes:

  • Activity journals.
  • Four recipes.
  • Arts and craft activities with specialty supplies.
  • Game ideas.
  • Weekly surprise.

The box themes are:

  • Josefina - 1824
  • Kit - 1934
  • Melody - 1954
  • Nanea - 1932
  • Felicity - 1765
  • Kira - 2010

Each kit is designed for one participant. Receive a new kit each week for six weeks or get all of the kits at once. The cost is $45 and will cover all six weeks of boxes.

Pre-registration is required for all activity kits, as there is a limited number available. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1857.

