BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department recently announced two new activity kits for the public.
The Spa Day Kit includes:
- A special spa tote.
- Two face masks lip scrub.
- Nail polish sheets for two.
- A nail file.
- A bird house craft.
- Two paintbrushes
Participants will need to provide their own paint. The cost of the kit is $15.
The American Girl Doll activity kit includes:
- Activity journals.
- Four recipes.
- Arts and craft activities with specialty supplies.
- Game ideas.
- Weekly surprise.
The box themes are:
- Josefina - 1824
- Kit - 1934
- Melody - 1954
- Nanea - 1932
- Felicity - 1765
- Kira - 2010
Each kit is designed for one participant. Receive a new kit each week for six weeks or get all of the kits at once. The cost is $45 and will cover all six weeks of boxes.
Pre-registration is required for all activity kits, as there is a limited number available. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1857.
