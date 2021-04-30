BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department recently announced two new activity kits for the public.

The Spa Day Kit includes:

A special spa tote.

Two face masks lip scrub.

Nail polish sheets for two.

A nail file.

A bird house craft.

Two paintbrushes

Participants will need to provide their own paint. The cost of the kit is $15.

The American Girl Doll activity kit includes:

Activity journals.

Four recipes.

Arts and craft activities with specialty supplies.

Game ideas.

Weekly surprise.

The box themes are:

Josefina - 1824

Kit - 1934

Melody - 1954

Nanea - 1932

Felicity - 1765

Kira - 2010

Each kit is designed for one participant. Receive a new kit each week for six weeks or get all of the kits at once. The cost is $45 and will cover all six weeks of boxes.

Pre-registration is required for all activity kits, as there is a limited number available. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1857.

