BEMIDJI -- Great River Rescue in partnership with Northern Veterinary Services will host a pet wellness clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.

The clinic is intended for qualified pet owners and caretakers to receive preventive care treatments and microchips for their pets at low cost. Services provided will include core vaccines, flea/tick preventive treatments, dewormer, microchip insertion and basic grooming services, a release said.

Northern Veterinary Services of Bemidji will be on hand to provide the veterinary services. Great River Rescue staff and volunteers will also help manage the clinic.

Learn more and register at greatriverrescue.com under the Events tab. Income qualifications are listed on the site along with the price for services. Appointments must be made in advance as space is limited, and a $10 deposit is required to secure a spot at the clinic.

Located at 1612 Carr Lake Road, the shelter is open from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.