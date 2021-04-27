BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department recently announced new activity kits for the month of May.

Jedi Training Kit

This kit includes:

Backpack

2 activity journals with science experiments

10 glow in the dark stars

2 galaxy slime

4 Baby Yoda tattoos

2 inflatable lightsabers and wristbands

Cinco de Mayo Celebration Kit

This kit includes:

Backpack

2 activity journals with science experiments

1 mini piñata filled with treats

4 maracas with stickers

4 fiesta tattoos

2 mini fiesta crafts

The cost is $15 per kit. Packs can be picked up, delivered or mailed for an additional fee. Participants must pre-register for all activity kits, as there is a limited number available. For questions or more information, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.

