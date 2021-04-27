BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department recently announced new activity kits for the month of May.
Jedi Training Kit
This kit includes:
- Backpack
- 2 activity journals with science experiments
- 10 glow in the dark stars
- 2 galaxy slime
- 4 Baby Yoda tattoos
- 2 inflatable lightsabers and wristbands
Cinco de Mayo Celebration Kit
This kit includes:
- Backpack
- 2 activity journals with science experiments
- 1 mini piñata filled with treats
- 4 maracas with stickers
- 4 fiesta tattoos
- 2 mini fiesta crafts
The cost is $15 per kit. Packs can be picked up, delivered or mailed for an additional fee. Participants must pre-register for all activity kits, as there is a limited number available. For questions or more information, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.
