"Join Lalo and his friends as they handle unpredictable food erupting out of Lalo’s Lunchbox," a release said. "In the interactive livestream presentation kids get to vote on what happens in the show by casting their votes through Facebook chat. This family friendly show has sketch comedy and songs that teach about healthy foods and the importance of being kind. Stick around after the show for a live Q&A with the actors."

Registration is not required, join via the Bemidji Local Library Facebook page or our KRLS Legacy Programs Facebook page. For more information krls.org.