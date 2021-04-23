BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a virtual "Moose on the Loose 50K" challenge throughout the month of May.

Participants simply sign up, run, walk, jog or be active on their own time at their own pace and keep track of each mile/minute they are active. Once participants are registered they will receive a form to keep track of all of their activities. The goal is to stack up 31 miles by May 31.

Each participant who completes 50K will earn a Moose on the Loose medal. This challenge is open to all ages and all activity levels. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1857.

