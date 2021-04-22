BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a series of Kanga Jump fitness classes from 5:30 to 6 p.m. each Monday, May 3-24, at the Public Works Facility, 1351 Fifth St. NW.

Kangoo Jumps are rebounding boots that are used in this 30-minute outdoor class geared towards beginners. The boots reduce the impact on joints by 80%. Good for all fitness levels, participants will learn the basics of rebounding while getting fit, a release said.

Pick one class or register for all four dates. Participants are asked to bring: long socks, a water bottle, hand weights and a sweat towel. Include shoe size with registration.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1857.

