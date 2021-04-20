SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation will host its annual LEAP Leadership Conference July 16-17 in Sioux Falls, S.D., and Bemidji’s Dick Beardsley is set to be a keynote speaker.

The conference is designed to raise awareness of agriculture issues, provide advocacy tools and enhance networks, leadership skills and professional development, a release said.

Beardsley, a former professional marathoner, is a celebrated motivational speaker, having spoken to countless groups all over the world. He will be joined by Vance Crowe, a communications consultant who helps organizations to communicate more effectively.

This year's pre-conference tours will depart from the Denny Sanford Center in Sioux Falls, at noon on Friday, July 16. Tour stops include HydroGreen Global, Rosenbauer Firetrucks, Stensland Family Farms and South Dakota State University.

A pre-conference session will be available at noon on Friday, July 16. The session will feature safeTALK, which focuses on suicide and mental illness among farmers and farm workers, and learning skills to address those in need.

On Saturday, July 17, there will be three rounds of sessions ranging in topics from leadership, education, advocacy and promotion. Saturday afternoon will have a “Resource Course” for those interested in Promotion and Education. The Leadership Conference will also be the host to the preliminary rounds of the Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet.

On Saturday night, following the keynote speaker, attendees will head to The Falls Park for dinner and a night of fun, including family entertainment and tours of the Stockyards Ag Experience, the release said.

The hotel registration deadline is June 17. For more information, contact your county Farm Bureau.

If you go

When: July 16-17

Where: Sheraton Sioux Falls and Sioux Falls Convention Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Who: All Farm Bureau members interested in topics pertaining to leadership development.

Registration: Register for the conference at fbmn.org/leap-conference.