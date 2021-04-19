BEMIDJI -- In honor of Earth Day on April 22, the city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering Family Clean-Up Kits to the community to help keep parks and trails beautiful and clean.

Each kit includes:

Three garbage pickers

Garbage bags

A bucket

There is a deposit of $10, but participants will receive the deposit back once they have returned their kit. Garbage bags can be left in the area where participants are cleaning or they can be taken with them and disposed of.

Kits can be reserved Friday-Monday (pick up Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.) with a no-contact pick-up area outside the front door at the Public Works Facility, 1351 Fifth St.

Register for this activity online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information or questions, contact Jamie at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.