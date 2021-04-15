BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a Home Alone training program from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 5, at the Public Works Facility, 1351 Fifth St. NW.

This in-person course helps students learn how to handle different situations when they are left home alone. Students also learn fire safety skills, basic first-aid skills and information about injury prevention, and health including rescue breathing, choking and poison control, a release said.

The program is limited to 15 participants. This program is in collaboration with the City of Bemidji Police and Fire Department.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1857.

