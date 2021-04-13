BEMIDJI -- Center of the American Experiment will hold an event titled "How to Stop the Left's War on Freedom" from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, at the Hampton Inn and Suites. The evening will include coffee, dessert and a discussion of the attack on conservative values in Minnesota.

According to the event's Facebook description, John Hinderaker will discuss the threat from the left, and what to do about it, and guest speaker Martha will share her own personal story and talk about the work she does at the Center advocating for free-market policies. Attendees can also learn how to get involved in the fight to defend freedom in Minnesota.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m., followed by the main presentation at 7 p.m. with the event concluding by 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 and include dessert and an American Experiment wine glass to take home. Tickets can be purchased by visiting eventbrite.com.

The Center of the American Experiment is a Minnesota-based think tank that advocates for conservative and free-market principles.

For questions, email Kathryn at events@americanexperiment.org.

